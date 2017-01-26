26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: In Kisumu, Parents Turn to Witchdoctors to Find Their Lost Kids

By Rushdie Oudia

Some parents in Kisumu are seeking the help of witchdoctors to trace their missing children forgoing assistance from the authorities.

Authorities say panic, frustration and traditional beliefs are the main factors driving desperate parents to witchdoctors.

Early this week, three children were reunited with their parents after they disappeared from their homes 18 days ago.

The children, aged between two and six, were found at the Mama Ngina Children's Home in Kibuye, Kisumu were they were taken by police.

When the children went missing on January 5, their parents sought the help of witchdoctors.

Emily Akinyi, mother of two of the children, said she did not report the matter to the police for a week because she was seeking the services of a witchdoctor, popularly known in Nyalenda slums as 'Jolemo'.

For Judith Atieno and Fredrick Onyango, when their two-year-old daughter got lost, they first went door-to-door searching for her.

When their efforts were fruitless they sought the help of a witchdoctor.

"We were assured that the child will re-appear the next morning, but this never happened," said Mr Onyango.

Mr Onayngo said when such an incident happens, a parent is usually confused and does anything to find the child.

Ms Atieno said the pain of losing a child is unbearable and drives parents to make any sacrifice to relocate them. She said that one witchdoctor demanded Sh4, 500 to locate each child.

Failure by parents to report such cases to the authorities has drawn concern to the authorities and institutions providing custody to vulnerable children.

Mama Ngina Children's home manager Francis Mbogo said some parents are ignorant that the first place to look for a missing child should be the police station or children's home.

"Parents should seek the help of authority to locate their children. Witchdoctors are just opportunists who want to take advantage of the situation to con them," said Mr Mbogo.

