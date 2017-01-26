26 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency, Saraki Dismiss Rumours of Plot to Force Osinbajo's Resignation

Photo: Premium Times
Yemi Osinbajo currently acting as President.
By Sani Tukur

The presidency and Senate President Bukola Saraki have dismissed rumours that some governors are putting pressure on Mr. Osinbajo to step down as acting president.

Mr. Osinbajo is currently acting as Nigeria's president after a letter to that effect was sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before he jetted out to the UK for vacation.

Rumours were rife on social media that Mr. Saraki was working with some governors to force Mr. Osinbajo to resign paving the way for him to serve as acting president.

Mr. Saraki is constitutionally next in hierarchy after Mr. Osinbajo.

In his reaction to the rumours, the political adviser to the president, Babafemi Ojudu, on Wednesday said such reports were "ridiculous."

"I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

"I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don't be a purveyor of fake news," Mr. Ojudu said.

He also said the Vice President is "behind his desk carrying out his task" and that he presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council earlier on Wednesday.

On his part Mr. Saraki advised those peddling the rumour to leave him out of it.

In a statement also on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr. Saraki said his first reaction after the rumours emerged was to ignore them.

Mr. Olaniyonu said Mr. Saraki was "inundated with calls from across the country and abroad, it became necessary for me to make clarifications from our own end."

Mr. Saraki said it is a good thing that the Presidency had also dismissed the speculation and showed that there is no substance to it.

"However, I feel it should be known that those behind this baseless, empty and unintelligent mischief are those who do not love this country," he said.

"Such suggestions as contained in the speculation can only bring ill-will, disunity and crisis to the country and I therefore advise the sponsors to desist immediately. More importantly, these trouble makers should refrain from linking Senator Saraki's name to their evil plot."

