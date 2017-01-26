THE Warriors' exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Finals in Gabon took centre stage in Parliament this Wednesday with Harare East legislator Terrence Mkupe calling for the players to be detained at army barracks.

Another legislator said the squad must refund part of their allowances since they were intended for a month-long stay in Gabon.

Said the Mkupe; "What is the government policy on the failure by the Warriors?

"Is it not possible for the players to be detained in an army barrack considering that they got $85,000 for participating at AFCON and (the players) must pay back by performing a service in the barracks?"

Responding, sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane explained: "There is no policy to that effect.

"However, after the team's exit from AFCON, we are starting afresh so that we focus on upcoming events."

MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese further asked, "Is there a policy of discrimination, since the treatment given to the men's senior national soccer team differed from their female counterparts who participated at a much bigger tournament and were given $5 for those residing in Harare and $15 for those from outside?"

Hlongwane insisted that there was no discrimination against the ladies' national side.

"There is no discrimination policy in terms of the Mighty Warriors issue. We have since instituted an investigation and we are awaiting the outcome," he said.

"There are structures that manage different events in this case the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee was taking care of this issue.

"The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee requested funding from the government and they got $120,000. This amount, as far as we are concerned, covered payments for full participation."

Still, Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba suggested that there had to be refunds with regard to the Warriors since the money they got was for a month-long tournament.

He asked: "You had given them money that covered the whole month and they are back, can they refund the money that was not spent?"

Following a dismal performance at the 2000 AFCON finals in which they lost three matches, Ivory Coast players were detained for three days in a military camp.

The Zimbabwe Warriors managed a single point out of a possible nine in Gabon. The team returned home this Wednesday.