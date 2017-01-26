South Africa: We Are Not in This for the Money - NYDA Board Candidate

One of the candidates in the running for the seven NYDA board positions is not in it for the money, he told MPs on Wednesday.

Kenneth Morolong proudly told Parliament's ad hoc committee, which is conducting interviews, that he only had a matric, but lived to serve others.

He served on the last NYDA board. He said he had been an activist from the age of 9 because he was passionate about service.

"Some of us, who are activists, are not here because we want to be appointed to the board because we want salaries. Some of us have always served, even without reward, and there is nothing better that fulfils you than being able to effect change in the life of an ordinary South African," he told MPs.

The National Youth Development Agency must work with the public and private sectors and civil society to ensure young people participated in society, Morolong said.

Salaries

Thirteen candidates are vying for the seven seats on the NYDA's board. The board's executive chairperson will earn an annual salary of almost R1.2m, their deputy just over R1.1m, and each of the five non-executive directors R465 000.

"We need to bring back requisite faith in the programme of the NYDA," he said.

The candidates worked hard to impress the panel with their political credentials, activism, and academic prowess.

On the list of candidates were six ANCYL national executive committee members, including league deputy president Desmond Moela. He, however, withdrew his candidacy on Tuesday.

Another candidate, Zandile Majozi, who had served on the NYDA board before, was asked about her security clearance checks. She had three credit judgments against her name, she was told.

While she did not know anything about a judgment relating to Vodacom, she said the other two had been settled and she could provide proof.

Another candidate, teacher Zandile Myeni, said she had applied to be a board member because she had seen the problems the country's youth were facing.

"I said to myself, the NYDA is a platform where young people can be given a chance," she said.

