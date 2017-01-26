South Africa: Scrap NYDA Board Selection Process - EFF

Parliament must to put a stop to the NYDA board appointment process, the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Wednesday.

The party boycotted Wednesday's meeting by a parliamentary ad hoc committee to interview the 13 candidates because it said the process was problematic.

"We have written to the Speaker to instruct the ad hoc committee to halt the process until the spirit and letter of the law has been complied with, and due regard is given to properly qualified young South Africans," spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

The committee's process thus far was unlawful and based on "irrationality, inspired by narrow partisanship rather than the interests of youth development in South Africa".

Ndlozi said the party felt the National Youth Development Agency's governance be entrusted to suitably qualified people, and not deployed semi-literate youths.

The NYDA managed a budget of over R400m annually and should not be led by political party deployees.

During Wednesday's interviews, some candidates were questioned about adverse findings following state security checks. Most related to defaulting on account payments. One candidate, however, had to explain her criminal record.

Zandile Myeni told the committee that the criminal record was from her student activism days. She had been running for SRC president when members of a rival political party confronted her.

She was merely been defending herself and was surprised to learn that charges had been laid against her.

The matter went to court and she was found guilty as she did not have money to get a lawyer. She conducted her own defence, she told the committee.

She said she had not declared this as she did not think it would affect her application.

Source: News24