26 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 15,000 Farmers to Benefit From Rockwood-WVT Initiative

By Hazla Omar

Arusha — More than 15,000 peasants stand to benefit from a new initiative that will see major agricultural transformation and poverty alleviation in the Northern Zone.

Denmark's Rockwool Foundation Research Community, through its partnership with Rural Initiative for Participatory Agricultural Transformation (RIPAT), a scheme for improving farming in rural areas, is partnering with World Vision Tanzania to transform the lives and production activities of more than 15,000 small-holder farmers in Tanga, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions.

The project, to be executed through the now co-owned Research Community and Organisational Development Associates (RECODA), targets to reduce poverty, hunger, malnutrition through improved crop cultivation and better animal husbandry.

In line with that, an agreement to that effect was inked between World Vision Tanzania (WVT) country director, Mr Tim Andrews, and the Rockwool Foundation President, Ms Elin Schmidt, as well as RECODA's Executive Director, Dr Dominic Ringo.

"This represents an enormous opportunity for WVT, especially because RIPAT perfectly aligned with small holder farmer strategy, the same beneficiary group that the World Vision has been working with for years," said Andrews.

The two-year agricultural boosting, poverty alleviation and livelihood sustaining project is projected to cover a total of 41 villages in five districts within the Northern Zone, including Hai (Kilimanjaro), Meru and Karatu (Arusha) and Korogwe (Tanga).

It was reported that a total of 2500 households within the mapped areas stand to benefit and between them there are 15,000 people. Already, RIPAT is working in 34 villages where a total of 68 farming groups with 2,200 farmers are being served. Dr Ringo said RECODA has been researching on agriculture in Tanzania and working with the country to further reinforce the initiative.

"WVT already has resources and projects that reach out to farmers," he added. Rockwood is an independent, non-partisan financially self-supporting organisation, whose objective is to generate knowledge that can be useful in tackling various problems facing societies through impartial scientific research into social and economic issues and through practical interventions.

