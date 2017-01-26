Tanzania: Kubenea Set Free Over 'Defective' Charges

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday set free Ubungo Member of Parliament (MP), Saed Kubenea, on a charge relating to publishing false statements in a tabloid, allegedly likely to cause fear or disturb public peace.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri ruled in favour of the lawmaker under opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), after sustaining two grounds of objections presented by defence advocates Jeremiah Mtobesya and Peter Kibatala.

The magistrate ruled that the charge under which the MP was facing was defective for failure to disclose particulars showing how the offence was committed. Kubenea was alleged to have circulated some information in 'MwanaHalisi' newspaper dated July 25-31, 2016.

According to the grounds of objection, the charge sheet was fatally defective for failure to comply with mandatory requirements of Section 132 of the Criminal Procedure Act and had not disclosed particulars of offence and the alleged report the accused was alleged to have made.

During hearing of such points, Mr Mtobesya had told the court that such insufficiency of particulars in the charge sheet could not enable his client (Kubenea) to understand the nature of the offences he stands charged. He submitted that lack of such particulars was prejudicial to the accused person because such situation would not afford him to prepare his defence.

State Attorney Derock Makabatunzi, for the prosecution, had, however, countered the defence's submission, arguing that the close scrutiny of the counts reveals that the facts contained therein were sufficient enough to enable the accused person understand the offences he is facing. The trial attorney had, thus, asked the court to dismiss the argument by the defence for lacking merits.

The prosecution had alleged that Kubenea committed the offence on July 25 last year, at Kabasa Street in Kinondoni Municipality. According to the prosecution, in the newspaper issue number 349 ISSN 1821/5432, the accused persons allegedly published false statements, which were likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb public peace. The published statements, the prosecution further alleged, carried a heading, "Yuko wapi atakayeiokoa Zanzibar," literally meaning "who will rescue Zanzibar."

In April last year, the same court gave Kubenea a three-month conditional discharge after convicting him of an offence of abusing the current Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba had ruled against him after holding that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge through its three witnesses and had thus, beyond reasonable doubt, committed the offence.

The magistrate directed the lawmaker to refrain from committing a similar offence within the period, warning that if anything goes to the contrary, he would be re-arrested and given any other custodian sentence as per the law. Kubenea (44), who resides at Ubungo Makuburi, was alleged to have committed the offence on December 14, 2015, at TOOKU Garments Co. Ltd factory at Mabibo External within Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam.

The court was told that he abused Mr Makonda when he was Kinondoni District Commissioner, by using abusive language in manner that was likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Kubenea was arrested by the police in connection with the offence after he had exchanged sour words with the then DC at the factory.