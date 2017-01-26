Rwanda: RSE Turns to Social Media to Attract Local Investors

Social media continues to be a vital part of doing business in the corporate world today. The trend has forced businesses and organisations to get social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook, among others, to constantly communicate with clients and stakeholders. In fact, last Friday The ServiceMag, a service oriented publication, launched a live Twitter chat where Bank of Kigali CEO interacted with and answered client questions.

Today, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) is unveiling a similar weekly Twitter chat "interaction with prospective investors and the general public about capital market operations".

"With the growing Internet usage in Rwanda, we believe it's the right time to start engaging with Rwandans on social media to enable them learn how to save, make and raise money through the stock market," Celestin Rwabukumba, the RSE chief executive officer, said while announcing the initiative yesterday.

The government is using different awareness drives to encourage Rwandans to save and invest through the stock market. This initiative could, therefore, help the RSE to reach out to more potential retail investors.

He was optimistic that engaging with people directly via Twitter on a weekly basis will help change people's mind-set toward saving and investing through the stock market. The Twitter session will be held every Thursdays from 4pm to 5pm.

How to participate

To participate in the discussions, use the hash tag #BazaRSE. Questions or suggestions can also be sent to; info@rse.rw.