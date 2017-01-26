BIDVEST Namibia says it anticipates basic earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year ended 31 December 2016 to be down between 77% and 82% on the corresponding period in 2015.

The decline in EPS and HEPS was mainly due to losses incurred in the group's fishing division, the company said in a statement on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) yesterday.

"Bidvest Namibia's fishing division is facing severe adverse external market factors and environmental conditions, as well as a shortage of own quota allocations. The group's other divisions also performed worse in the reporting period than in the previous corresponding period due to trying economic conditions in Namibia over the last six months," the company said.

The company said various initiatives are being taken to increase efficiencies and save costs.

Interim results for the half year ended 31 December 2016 were expected to be published on or about 27 February. When asked whether the company was aware that the announcement had created concerns of job losses, Bidvest Namibia CEO Sebby Kankondi told The Namibian yesterday that the company was bound by stock exchange rules and that it would only comment when the interim results were released. "We can't break rules, we have to talk to the investors first before we talk to the public."

The statement means Bidvest's poor financial performance would continue this year after the company was affected by various factors, resulting in lower than expected results for most of last year.

In the 2016 annual report, the company said although the group's revenue increased by 9,2% to N$3,9 billion, its trading profit decreased by 28% to N$294,9 million. The increase in revenue was mainly attributed to the acquisition of Novel Motor Company, which made a N$755,2 million contribution to revenue.

Last year, the company said horse mackerel quotas were insufficient to fully utilise its catching capacity, despite reducing the horse mackerel fleet by two vessels.

The fishing division faced significant challenges in the horse mackerel and pilchard operations. These included low market prices, the strengthening of the Namibia dollar and declining pilchard catches.