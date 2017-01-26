ZIMBABWE'S trade deficit declined to US$2,3 billion last year from US$3,3 billion in 2015, figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) revealed.

The country imported goods valued at US$5,2 billion in 2016 compared to US$2,8 billion in exports.

Total imports dropped from US$6 billion in 2015, mainly due to the general weak aggregate demand on the back of an economic slowdown, the declining value of fuel imports, government protectionist policies, weak South African rand and challenges faced by importers in making foreign payments.

The country imported fuel and lubricants amounting to US$1,3 billion, about one fifth of the total import bill.

Passenger motor vehicles worth more than US$110 million were also brought into Zimbabwe, and so were capital goods worth more than US$780 million, representing 15 percent of total imports for the year.

The country failed to meet its National Trade Policy target to increase export earnings from US$4,3 billion in 2011 to US$7 billion in 2016. Zimbabwe is expected to launch a new five-year trade policy this year.

Generally, 2016 was a difficult a difficult year for importers. Having to endure the challenges associated with the external payment systems which crept in late 2015, importers were subjected to a new intervention from government; pre-shipment inspections through Bureau Veritas.

The objectives of the inspections were to check on the quality of imported goods to reduce importation of hazardous and substandard goods. The new system was also meant to help improve the collection of customs duty.

But before importers could adjust to the new requirement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in May introduced an import priority list to aid in the utilisation of foreign currency. The list favours the importation of raw materials, fuel, capital goods and dividends. It was hoped that the measure would reduce the importation of trinkets.

Soon after this, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce introduced Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016, which took out 42 products from the Open General Import Licence.

For December, the trade deficit widened sharply to US$197 million from US$14,6 million in November 2016, as exports took a sharp dip. Exports for the month of December declined from November's record high of US$460,7 million to US$292 million.

On the other hand, imports increased relatively from US$475 million in November to US$489 million in December 2016.

The sharp increase in December's trade deficit was largely as a result of substantial decreases in gold and tobacco export earnings during the month. Gold exports declined from US$108 million in November to US$67,8 million, while flue-cured tobacco also declined from US$248 million in November to US$119 million in December 2016.

The December trade deficit was also due to the fact that there was almost a trade equilibrium in the month of November, compared to a huge shift, which happened in December.

South Africa continued to be Zimbabwe's top export market for the month of December, although exports declined from US$390 million to US$238 million, while imports stood at US$208 million.

This means that Zimbabwe had a trade surplus of US$30 million with South Africa in December.

A significant jump in exports was also noted in France, where there was an increase from November's US$189 839 to US$6,7 million in December. Singapore was Zimbabwe's second largest import market, registering imports of US$100 million, with China being a distant third at US$39 million.