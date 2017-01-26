Somalia: Prominent Somali Elder Injured in Bosaso Attack

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be Al shabaab assassins have shot and wounded a prominent elder in the northeastern port city of Bosaso on Wednesday night.

A witness said two pistol-wielding men have attacked the elder who was identified as Muse Hajji Farah outside a mosque in the seaside city and shot him wounded.

The killers fled from the scene shortly before Puntland security forces arrived and carried out a manhunt for the suspects, according the witness who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several people were detained in connection with the Elder's attack and taken to custody.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but police said they believed Al shabaab was responsible for the attempted murder against the traditional elder.