26 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Momoh Drums Support for Pinnick's CAF Seat Bid

Frontline sports philanthropist, Frank Momoh has called on Nigerians to give Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick the support he needs to secure a seat in the CAF Executive Committee.

In 2013, former NFF President, Aminu Maigari lost the West Africa Zone B seat to Anjorin Moucharafou of Benin Republic during the CAF election held in Morocco; and Pinnick will again be contesting the same position against Moucharafou at the CAF Executive committee elections billed for March 2017.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Momoh, a promoter of grassroots football, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and athletics said that a victory for Pinnick in the CAF election would add great volume to Nigerian football.

"Pinnick is one of the next generation administrators, and his emergence as NFF president two years ago has really brought great innovations and quality leadership to our football. He has the zeal and passion for the game, and I want Nigerians to rally round him in his bid to secure a seat in CAF. His membership will take African football to a greater level.

Momoh said that Nigerians must be united this time for Pinnick to scale through in the coming election to avoid a repeat of the 2013 failed bid.

"I know that Pinnick will face a herculean task because his opponent (Moucharafou) is vastly experienced, but Pinnick will be coming with both experience and creativity. With undiluted support from Nigerians especially football stakeholders, he will triumph," Momoh stated.

