25 January 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: 'Burundi Falls Into Humanitarian Assistance Phase', Says Corruption Watchdog

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

In a press release of 25 January, the anti-corruption organization OLUCOME calls on Burundi government to reduce the fiscal measures imposed on taxpayers in order to fight hunger that affects the Burundian population.

"Of over 3 millions of hungry Burundians, more than 1 million may die if they are not granted urgent assistance," says Gabriel Rufyiri, Chairman of OLUCOME.

On 19 January 2017, the Government, together with the Representative of the United Nations System in Burundi, officially launched a 2017 humanitarian response plan for Burundi.

According to the World Food Program, the situation of food insecurity is alarming in Burundi. "Nearly one in two households, i.e. about 4.6 millions of Burundian people among over 12 million Burundians suffer from food insecurity and more than half of the children are stunted," the 2014-2016 WFP report says.

The International Monetary Fund reported that the economic growth rate of Burundi in 2016 was -0.5%, the inflation rate: 6.5%, the Gross Domestic Product-GDP per capita : $ 284 ,the food inflation : 13.8% and the industrial production : -7.2% in the last quarter of 2016.

"In addition to the alarming situation of the Burundian population, the Government has imposed taxes on certain essential and sensitive products", Rufyiri says. He says this increase in taxes for the starving citizens only worsens the existing socio-economic crisis.

Rufyiri appeals to the Government of Burundi to consult Burundian citizens on this fiscal issue.

