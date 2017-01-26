Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Loses Court Appeal

AN appeal to the Labour Court by the Harare City Council (HCC) seeking powers to dismiss a market clearing officer whom it had found guilty of stealing US$88 379 has hit a brick-wall after the court ruled that council had failed to prove that the accused had a case to answer.

The accused, Freddy Gonese, was employed by council as a market clearing officer operating at Mbare Musika whose duties involved collecting and receipting cash submitted by cashiers.

Gonese got into trouble when cash amounting to US$88 379 receipted by cashiers could not be accounted for during the period November 24 to December 13, 2012.

It was then alleged that since Gonese was responsible for clearing cashiers, he was, therefore, answerable for the theft.

He was then charged with misconduct in terms of the Harare Municipal regulations in Statutory Instrument 171 of 2010 which penalises the intentional misappropriation of funds.

In December 2013, council's disciplinary committee found Gonese guilty of misconduct and imposed a dismissal penalty. But Gonese opposed the penalty, and took the matter to an arbitrator.

After careful consideration of the issues presented, the arbitrator ruled that HCC's case lacked concrete evidence to prove that Gonese had stolen the money. It was then ruled that he be reinstated without loss of salary and benefits.

Not satisfied with the ruling, the city authorities appealed to the Labour Court.

In their grounds of appeal the HCC argued that the arbitrator had erred by ruling that the appellant did not prove on a balance of probabilities that respondent misappropriated the money in question, yet the appellant proved on balance of probabilities that the respondent had committed the offence after leading evidence to that effect.

They submitted that the arbitrator erred by suggesting that a co-clearing officer might have misappropriated the money in question, yet it was proved during the disciplinary hearing that Gonese was solely responsible for banking and the co-worker would only bank upon being instructed to do so by the respondent.

In its appeal, council said the arbitrator's decision was grossly unreasonable and irrational after determining that the money was lumped up for banking yet there was no proof of a lumped up deposit ever having been made. A bank reconciliation for all financials of the city council had to be submitted as evidence.

Council further disagreed with the arbitrator's ruling because it was based on the fact that the receipting system was chaotic and problematic. For instance, cash collected and receipted by computer machines went missing and could not be accounted for.

Lastly, HCC argued that the arbitrator considered that there were two clearing officers during the period in question doing the same duties when in actual fact the other co-clearing officer only performed such duties on specified periods and upon receiving instructions from Gonese.

In considering the facts presented before him, Labour Court judge, Justice Rodgers Manyangaidze said council's appeal was an attack on the reasonableness of the arbitrator's findings that there was insufficient evidence to prove the alleged theft of US$88 377.

"A proper resolution of this factual issue is in my view, fundamental to the determination of this appeal," reasoned the judge.

He said the arbitrator found that the two clearing officers did collect cash and also did some banking. He added that it was clearer that the co-clearing officer indicated that he did the same duties as the appellant during the period in question.

"Given these facts, the arbitrator's findings to the effect that clearing and banking was done by two officials, over the same period, cannot be said to be grossly unreasonable or outrageous," said the judge.

He added that the records showed that the receipts collected and deposits made were not specified, which could have been shown by a bank reconciliation statement that was not made available.

"The appellant's explanation is that availing bank statements was impossible as the statements covered data not only from Mbare Musika, but various work stations. This lack of specificity makes it extremely difficult to link the missing money to Gonese. It also renders immaterial his admission that he collected money from the cashiers. The appellant dwelt on this admission considerably and seemed to make it one of the pillars of its case, yet the respondent was not admitting to collecting the figure of US$88 377 as alleged by the appellant," explained the judge.

In making his ruling the judge considered that the evidence submitted by HCC had serious gaps based on a balance of probabilities, hence the arbitrator's findings had to be upheld.

"In light of this, the appeal cannot be upheld. It is accordingly ordered that the appeal be and is hereby dismissed," ordered the judge.