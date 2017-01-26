Zimbabwe: Forestry Commission Escapes U.S$2,7 Million Claim

THE Supreme Court has granted an appeal by the Forestry Commission against a US$2,7 million lawsuit arising from a claim by a safari company over the lease of a safari area in the Sikumi Forest of Hwange.

Varden Safaris (Pvt) Limited cancelled a lease agreement it had with the Forestry Commission for a 1 000-hectare portion of the Sikumi Forest claiming that the commission had changed the portion of the forest in the lease.

It then went on to sue the commission at the High Court, demanding US$160 000, being the amount it claimed to have spent on setting up its premises, as well as US$2 579 179 being the expected net income over the 10-year period of the lease.

The company had in 2010 applied for and won a lease of part of the forest for the purposes of conducting game viewing, wild life photographic expeditions and accommodation camp and other safari business activities.

The High Court ruled in the company's favour, but only awarded it the money it had invested in setting up its premises, what it had paid in lease fees for the year 2010 as well as the cost of the lawsuit.

Unhappy with this, the Forestry Commission appealed to the Supreme Court arguing that what it gave to Varden was what had been advertised and specified in the agreement that the company had signed, which agreement the court found to be problematic because it did not include the map specifying the area covered by the lease.

Although the commission advertised for bids for the lease of two areas namely Sikumi Area (1) "Jwapi" consisting of 2 500 hectares of land and Sikumi Area (2) next to Kennedy siding along the Hwange-Bulawayo rail line, it was the latter "Sikumi-Kennedy" that was won by and given to Varden, and this was made clear in the offer letter, but somehow the company ended up establishing its operations on "Site 6 Sikumi Forest".

Even in its declaration in the High Court, Varden claimed that its lease was for "a 1 000 hectare portion of Sikumi Forest known as Site 6 Sikumi Forest in the district of Hwange including the Nkonkoni pan and borehole for the purposes of conducting game viewing, wild life photographic expeditions and accommodation camp and other activities".

The Supreme Court noted that the lease agreement could not have been valid without a map specifying the area under lease.

It also noted that before the boundaries were shown to Varden, and the area clarified, the parties signed the agreement.

The commission later wrote to Varden advising that the map supplied had some errors and that its senior managers were going to show the company officials the exact location of Sikumi 2 Kennedy for which it had signed the lease agreement.

The relevant part of the letter read: "Item 5. The map supplied had a few errors as indicated during the meeting. However, the forestry/wildlife ecologist, the station manager and forester (Sikumi) will show you the boundaries in the forest. Grid references will also be provided. The boundaries will be signposted and we will try as much as possible to use identifiable physical features such as roads/fireguards where appropriate."

The court noted that despite this advice, the company had proceeded to set up its operations on Sikumi 6, which it clearly had not tendered for, but still went on to claim that the site had been changed.

"Thereafter, the respondent (Varden) helped itself to a portion of the Sikumi forest which is generally used for hunting (and includes the Nkonkoni pan) and which was never mentioned or identified either in the tender document or in the agreement. It proceeded to establish the boundaries by using a Google earth application and began to set up its operations there.

"By way of explanation for the respondent's actions in this regard, Mrs Varden claims to have spoken, by telephone, to a certain forestry officer--an officer not recommended by the appellant (Forestry Commission) in its letter--and to have received telephonic directions from that officer as to the situation of the boundaries of the property leased. She and the other directors of the respondent expressed surprise when, at a later date, the appellants' employees were seen to be working on that portion of the forest in preparation for a hunt."

Because of this, the court found that Varden was at fault for having established its operations away from the area that it was entitled to in the vast forest.

Sikumi Forest is more than 50 000 hectares in size.

"The respondent did not occupy Sikumi Area 2 - Kennedy which is the property it tendered for.

"Its explanation for its failure to do so is that the site was changed by the appellant in a verbal communication with one of its officers. This allegation not only runs contrary to the probabilities of the matter, but is not supported by the other evidence on record.

"However, what is more important, and what constitutes the decisive factor in this matter is that the lease agreement pleaded does not identify the property leased and is, for this reason, void."

Because the agreement was void at law, the Forest Commission was absolved of the obligation to pay the claims filed by the safari operator.