Tanzania: Local Factories Set to Supply Us - Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon begin to source materials for military uniforms from local industries, a move that will reduce the cost of importing them through Procurement Entities (PEs).

The declaration was made in Dar es Salaam by Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Major General (rtd) Projest Rwegasira while visiting NIDA and Urafiki Textile Mills in the city yesterday to see for himself the quality of their products, before his ministry places new orders from outside the country.

In his tour, flanked by senior officers from the police, prison and immigration, carrying samples of their outfits to see if the factories meet their standards, he said as Tanzanians, domestic factories should be first empowered.

According to another statement from the Home Affairs Ministry, the decision by the PS to visit the factories was yet a milestone that will see the ministry shunning PEs that have been 'burdening' the government in procuring military uniforms.

"Apart from these textile factories, the PS expects to visit other factories in the upcountry including Morogoro, Arusha and Mwanza," read the statement in part. On November 30, President John Magufuli made an impromptu tour of Ukonga Prison in Dar es Salaam, where he ordered that there should be immediate halt of civilians' selling of uniforms to the military.

He outlawed the engagement of civilians in businesses with the military by singling out sales of their uniforms and directed any person in the trade to immediately surrender his/ her consignments to the respective forces.

"It is impossible to have private dealers supplying uniforms to our armies ... it just can't be," pointed out the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Dr Magufuli issued the order after receiving complaints from prison wardens over the procurement of their uniforms from private dealers, contrary to the rules and principles guiding the armed forces.