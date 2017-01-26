Uganda today marks 31 years since the NRM/NRA took over power. The celebrations have been held in Masindi, western Uganda.

The theme for the national celebrations is, 'Uganda's success story under NRM leadership, a shared victory'.

President Yoweri Museveni emphasized five key areas government is now focusing on:

Government will focus on boosting manufacturing so tat Uganda becomes a major exporter and reduces imports. Uganda earns $5 billion from exports, but uses $7 billion in imports.

Strengthen infrastructure to boost oil sector. There will be 10% cut on all government budgets to ensure that funds are got for infrastructure investments.

Operation Wealth Creation to raise household incomes and improve people's livelihood and improve agriculture.

Ensure new roads in place to boost development.

Social factors - health and education.

Today,we honour &salute all those who contributed to the struggle that liberated our country from a pariah state to a nation we are proud of