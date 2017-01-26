26 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Liberation Day - Museveni Says Govt to Focus On Exports

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
Museveni during the celebrations.
By The Independent

Uganda today marks 31 years since the NRM/NRA took over power. The celebrations have been held in Masindi, western Uganda.

The theme for the national celebrations is, 'Uganda's success story under NRM leadership, a shared victory'.

President Yoweri Museveni emphasized five key areas government is now focusing on:

Government will focus on boosting manufacturing so tat Uganda becomes a major exporter and reduces imports. Uganda earns $5 billion from exports, but uses $7 billion in imports.

Strengthen infrastructure to boost oil sector. There will be 10% cut on all government budgets to ensure that funds are got for infrastructure investments.

Operation Wealth Creation to raise household incomes and improve people's livelihood and improve agriculture.

Ensure new roads in place to boost development.

Social factors - health and education.

Today,we honour &salute all those who contributed to the struggle that liberated our country from a pariah state to a nation we are proud of

More on This

Let the End Justify the Means in Struggle for Regime Change

We learnt long ago that political parties are formed to vie for power, and capture it. Once in power, it must fight as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.