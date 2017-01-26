25 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: House Team Dismisses Claim On Siphoning Sh2 Billion in Shoddy Deals

By John Njagi

A House team on Wednesday dismissed the claim that it was planning to siphon Sh2 billion in two shoddy deals being fast-tracked at the end of a parliamentary term.

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are said the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, had varied the cost of a parliamentary building by Sh1 billion and was planning to buy land from a member of the team at an inflated Sh1 billion.

"I am calling on the Auditor-General and other oversight bodies to investigate the plot by some members of the PSC," he said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

However, in a rejoinder, Mr Muturi refuted claims that the cost of the 26-storey building for MPs' offices had been varied.

"The commission has at no time made a decision to vary the cost of this construction by the sum of Sh1 billion as alleged by Senator Mong'are. The so-called 'monumental scandal' as alleged by the senator is therefore a figment of his own imagination," he said.

