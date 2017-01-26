26 January 2017

Liberia: 318 Arrested for Power Theft

By Alvin Worzi

Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Managing Director, Foday S. Sackor, says the current campaign to end power theft has led to the arrest of 318 persons in Monrovia and its environs.

Mr. Sackor said the exercise aims to curtail power theft and increase LEC's revenue collection.

The LEC, he said, is currently experiencing 47 percent revenue loss, "which is unacceptable," and therefore, his administration will continue to be vigorous to ensure that the government regains its rightful revenues.

Comprehension Realty, a real estate business with over 15 housing units located behind the Insurance Company of Africa (ICA) in Sinkor, is one of the entities caught in the power theft.

According to Sackor, Monoprix, which was recently involved in power theft, will pay nearly US$380,000 for defrauding the government over a period of time.

"We have a law to imprison offenders for a minimum of one year if found guilty," he said. "These people are defrauding government of its revenues. We are moving to some of our big customers to ensure that they are not into power theft. Those already caught in the web will have to face the law."

The arrest also included illegal connecting wires seized from all the 15 housing units and other locations, including individuals, with support from officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Director Sackor said those using illegally obtained current will pay fines for defrauding the government of its revenues,and that the owners of facilities involved, particularly private businesses,will also be fined a minimum US$2,000.

He said the management intends to increase connection of homes and communities but, at the same time, will ensure that power theft is controlled.

"We will start to reduce cost of power by February, from 49 cents to 39 cents and later move to 29 cents, as was stated by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf," Sackor said.

Director Sackor recently launched a massive campaign against power theft, which affects the corporation's revenue collection and called on communities to join or assist LEC in the fight, "because those involved reside within the various communities."

