Liberia: 'Don't Sell Your Votes'

The Chief Imam of the National Muslim Council has admonished Muslims not to sell their votes during the elections.

Iman Ali Krayee said elections are for a short period of time and Muslims should not allow themselves to be bought by politicians.

Addressing a one-day convention of the Margibi County Muslim Council recently in Kakata, the Iman said Islam is a religion of light that has been plunged in darkness through the behavior and actions of people who call themselves Muslims.

Imam Krayee urged Muslims to teach the people what the Holy Quran says and use wisdom to bring people to Allah.

He also urged Muslims to take advantage of the voter registration, as it is the only way their voices can be heard.

He said with the participation of the National Muslim Council in the voter registration campaign, he is convinced that the objectives of the election process would be achieved.

Krayee noted that peace is a gateway to democracy in Liberia and called on the youth of Margibi County to take voter education seriously.

In his remarks, Owandar M. Dunor, Chairman of the Margibi County Muslim Council, said the county has been divided into clusters for Islamic development.

He named the clusters as Kakata, Central, Weala, Marshall/Dwazon, Gibi/Warhn and Laketa region, which are areas highlighted for 2017 development focus.

Mr. Dunor said the Margibi County Muslim Council has appealed to the National Muslim Council for one 18-seater bus to transport members between Monrovia and Kakata.

According to Mr. Dunor, the bus will also generate funds to help facilitate the Hajj for Margibi Muslims. The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage which Muslims make to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He explained that the council generates funds from all members in and out of the country to enhance the development process of Margibi County.

Mr. Dunor said the council has acquired a plot of land to construct a mosque and an office space for the use of its members in Margibi County.