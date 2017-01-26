Liberia: 'Nothing Wrong With Resuscitating Taylor's Regime' - Cyril Allen

Monrovia — The selection Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor as vice standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) continues to spark public debate in many parts of Liberia, especially in Monrovia and Bong County.

Many believe that CDC will gradually return to the dictatorial and dishonest style of leadership of former President Charles Taylor with senator Jewel Howard-Taylor being on board as vice president. Some hold the perception that the former first lady presence would bring back prints of Taylor's policies.

But the chairman emeritus of the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP), Cyril Allen, said he believes there's nothing wrong in resuscitating the Taylor regime.

"Well they should bring the Taylor regime back to power - it's nothing wrong with that."

"It is part of the political process and the political history of Liberia."

"I don't see nothing wrong with that - the NPP is a political party united under a coalition if there is victory don't you think the NPP should be part of the governing process of Liberia?"

He described Senator Taylor as the best candidate who has the potential to bring votes to the CDC during the general and presidential elections in 2017.

"I think she is the best for the slot, as you know she defeated Nathaniel Barnes with over five-hundred (500) delegates during our party's convention and we are pleased with her as our first partisan of the NPP," he stated.

Recently former stalwart of the CDC who's now with the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Fubbi Henries disagreed with the name of Senator Jewel Howard Taylor to serve as vice standard bearer of the party.

"I was a due paying member of the CDC now affiliating with the ANC, but this doesn't prevent me to provide my opinion on the happenings in Liberia especially with parties wanting state power. If Liberians will choose the CDC in October, which cannot be rooted out, we all need to fix things," he noted.

He continued: "We see it as an obligation to adequately advice the nation and the way forward and guiding the way we go about our politics in Liberia and I think in all fairness we owe it to ourselves and the generation that are coming on the next direction of the country," he said.

He noted that Senator always preaches divisive politics in Liberia, saying she is a key player in Christianizing Liberia and pushing the women bill.

"She is divisive, she is a key player pushing to make Liberia a Christian state, she is also supporting the affirmative action bill which did not work and went for referendum, how will such person become our vice president?" he asked.

Fubbi said the name Jewel Howard Taylor serving as vice standard bearer for the CDC upon taking office will reintroduce the regime of former President Charles Taylor.