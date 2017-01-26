Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney

Egypt beat Uganda to the rights to organize the 2017 Afro Basketball Zone V Championships-the 2014 Zone V champions will host the Men and Women competitions in Cairo from March 12-18.

Zone V is made up of ten countries, namely; Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Egypt, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Sudan.

The regional block is one of the seven in Africa where winners of the respective Zonal championships qualify to play at the FIBA Africa Championships-six subzones get two berths each, while Zone 1 gets one.

Rwanda has qualified for Africa's premier basketball championships, four times; the last time was in 2011.

Meanwhile, Rwanda men's national team head coach Moise Mutokambali has revealed that he will use the services of the Rwandan professional players during the Zone V competition.

Mutokambali named a provisional team recently, which is training twice a week at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

He said, "We're in touch with some players like Hamza (Ruhezamihigo), Kenneth (Gasana), Kami Kabange and (Osborn) Shema to see if they can join the team ahead of the games."

The coach also noted that plans are underway to play friendly games against DR Congo side PGB.

Provisional team:

Point Guards: Aristide Mugabe (Patriots), Sedar Sagamba (Patriots), Ali Kazingufu Kubwimana (Rwanda Energy Group) and Jean Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (Espoir)

Shooting Guards: Parfait Ishimwe (APR), Chris Walter Nkurunziza (Patriots) and Dieudonne Ndizeye (IPRC-Kigali)

Small Forwards: Steven Hagumintwari (IPRC-Kigali), Patrick Nshizirungu (Rwanda Energy Group) and Bruno Nyamwasa- (IPRC-Kigali)

Power Forwards: Sunny Niyomugabo (Patriots), Eric Munyaneza (APR), Pascal Niyonkuru (Espoir), Ali Ruzigande (APR) and Bievenue Niyonsaba (IPRC-South)

Centers: Olivier Shyaka (Espoir) and Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali).