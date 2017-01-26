Kenya: Consolata Nkatha Elected IEBC Vice Chairperson

Nairobi — Consolata Nkatha has been elected as Vice Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Nkatha was voted in through consensus during the Commission's first meeting.

While congratulating her on her appointment, Chairman Wafula Chebukati encouraged Kenyans to support the electoral body as it seeks to deliver a peaceful and credible election.

Chebukati and his team of six commissioners took over office last week when they took over from the Issack Hassan-led team.

Chebukati has taken over office, with an assurance to Kenyans that his team will deliver a credible election in August.

The six commissioners include Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Boya Molu, Dr Roselyn K. Akombe, Ambassador Dr Paul Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Professor Abdi Guliye.