Liberia: 'Stay Neutral'

The Secretary General of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Atty. James Y. Gayflor, has warned county coordinators of the voter registration and civic education exercise not to align themselves with any other political establishments and stay neutral in the process.

He called on them to be honest, diligent, positive and professional in the discharge of their duties as county coordinators. "I urge the county coordinators not to align themselves with political parties and warned them to remain neutral.

Speaking at the end of a two-day civic voter registration and civic education workshop at its head office in Monrovia, he commended the participants for their role played in the organization of the workshop.

Atty. Gayflor said he was very delighted by their participation in the workshop and expressed satisfaction that the county coordinators will utilize the knowledge acquired to educate would-be electorates.

The workshop which brought together coordinators from the fifteen (15) counties in Liberia, aimed at educating them to sensitize Liberians to participate in the up-coming voter registration which takes place from the 1st of February - 7th of March 2017.

He said the participants' mandate which is a national issue about Liberia is the one the LCC depends. He also said, "This is the first time that an incumbent will not be participating in the national election, therefore, this election is a very crucial one and he expects the coordinators to exhibit high degree of maturity and patriotism."

Also speaking on behalf of the county coordinators, Rev. James Q. Manow Jr., who commended the LCC for organizing such workshop for which he believes has given them a broader knowledge for the process of voter's registration exercise across the country, said what they have acquired, will be used for the intended purpose, and he called on the LCC to sponsor other programs that will make them more vibrant in society.

The workshop that commenced on January 24, - 25, 2017 was sponsored by the Bread for the World, an international group based in Germany. The LCC was founded in 1982.