26 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Golfers Arrested On Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE club ownership wrangle between Country Club golf members and Country 2010 saw golfers spend time in police custody yesterday. Country 2010 was given the mandate to run the club but were later relieved of their duties after they failed to meet the club members' contractual obligations. A total of eight members who had gone to play the weekly Wednesday Club were briefly taken to Highlands Police Station for questioning but were later released.

The wrangle, which dates back to 2014, was once before the courts and Country 2010 lost the case but they are refusing to leave the club's premises, saying they are in charge. Irimayi Madyambudzi, the Country Club captain, said they are yet to understand why the players were arrested as the case is still before the courts.

"The issue is that we gave Country 2010 a mandate to run the club but they failed to improve the course and we cancelled the contract. "We had agreed that they run all the affairs as well as maintain the club but after a few months they could not adhere to the contract which forced us to cancel the agreement.

"We later pursued the issue and it was taken to the courts which we won and up to today they are resisting the eviction order. "The club is now under a committee put in place by the club members and they are the ones who now receive golfer's subs (membership fees)," said Madyambudzi.

Zimbabwe

'We Love Mugabe Enough to Tell Him to Go Rest,' EFF Tells Zanu-PF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday continued its assault on Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF, saying it rejected the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.