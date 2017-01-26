Zimbabwe: Golfers Arrested On Course

THE club ownership wrangle between Country Club golf members and Country 2010 saw golfers spend time in police custody yesterday. Country 2010 was given the mandate to run the club but were later relieved of their duties after they failed to meet the club members' contractual obligations. A total of eight members who had gone to play the weekly Wednesday Club were briefly taken to Highlands Police Station for questioning but were later released.

The wrangle, which dates back to 2014, was once before the courts and Country 2010 lost the case but they are refusing to leave the club's premises, saying they are in charge. Irimayi Madyambudzi, the Country Club captain, said they are yet to understand why the players were arrested as the case is still before the courts.

"The issue is that we gave Country 2010 a mandate to run the club but they failed to improve the course and we cancelled the contract. "We had agreed that they run all the affairs as well as maintain the club but after a few months they could not adhere to the contract which forced us to cancel the agreement.

"We later pursued the issue and it was taken to the courts which we won and up to today they are resisting the eviction order. "The club is now under a committee put in place by the club members and they are the ones who now receive golfer's subs (membership fees)," said Madyambudzi.