Liberia: GBCCC Receives 4K Text Books, Vehicle

The Grand Bassa County Scholarship Foundation's (GBCSF) Executive Director, Joseph D. Sinyan recently presented a consignment of over four thousand new text books valued at US$1.5 million, and a 2010 Suzuki Jeep to the Grand Bassa County Community College (GBCCC) in Lower Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The donations came with conditions from the Scholarship Foundation, which stated that the books should be rented for low fees from between US$3-5 to help generate income to sustain the college's library. The Executive Director, Mr. Sinyan, further informed GBCCC that the jeep is to be used to transport instructors to and from school.

Ms. Augurine Herring, Acting President of GBCCC thanked the foundation and stated that its generous donation of books will make a huge impact on the lives of the College family.

Rep. Robertson Siaway also thanked the Foundation and its leadership and pledged to sponsor 10 students.

The Grand Bassa County Scholarship Foundation based in the USA has a long standing relationship with the GBCCC which includes supporting some of its programs and providing scholarships for several GBCCC students at the undergraduate and graduate levels for instructors in the health science and education programs.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to six graduate students that had completed their programs and are teaching at the community college, a prerequisite for sponsorship.

The Foundation also honored Senator Gbehnzongar Findley and Emmanuel N. Reeves for sponsoring the highest number of graduate students through the Grand Bassa Scholarship Foundation. Mr. Sinyan also acknowledged the support of the American Book Bank in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

In closing, Mr. Sinyan thanked the leadership, students, and teachers and encouraged them to work harder. He also advised them to "vote out of office any elected county officials that are considered anti-education and anti-development.'

He also told them to watch out for those that are holding loyalty to political party than to the county that employs them, adding: "Some of them have their children in foreign countries attending good schools."