Liberia: LLA Hosts Meeting On Land Rights Bill Today

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) in collaboration with the Land Governance Support Activity (LGSA), a USAID supported project, is hosting a one-day consultative meeting today on the Land Rights Bill.

The meeting convening outside Monrovia will bring together civil society organizations that are dealing with land and natural resources, including women's land rights groups. It is part of a series of consultations being undertaken by the Authority.

At the end of a two-day consultation on the Land Rights Bill held in Gbarnga, Bong County, last weekend, chiefs and elders representing the traditional authorities from the 15 counties of Liberia tendered a five-page resolution calling on their Lawmakers to pass into law the Land Rights Bill.

On Tuesday, January 31, the LLA will also hold consultations on the Land Rights Bill with selected lawyers from the Liberia National Bar Association (NBA), the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFLL), and several professional groups, including the Liberian Business Association and the Rubber Planters Association of Liberia.

According to a LLA press release, the talks are intended to complement the efforts of members of the Joint Committees on Lands, Mines, Energy and the Judiciary of both houses of the Legislature as they undertake discussions with communities across Liberia on the Land Rights Bill, particularly the provision on customary land rights of communities.

The recommendations and suggestions from these consultations will be submitted for consideration by members of the Legislature, where appropriate, the release indicated.