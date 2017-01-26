Liberia: Can IE Bounce Back Against Breweries Today?

After conceding defeats in their last five matches, the Sunshine Yellow Boys of Invincible Eleven will today return to action against knockout champions, Monrovia Club Breweries, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with their supporters anticipating a victory.

IE, since the start of the new league season, are yet to secure a win after losing their first five matches against Jubilee FC, LISCR FC, league leaders FC Fassel, Nimba United and the most recently against Watanga FC in a 1-0 encounter.

The poor performance of the team has claimed the attention of their many supporters, both in and out of Liberia.

Recently, a strong supporter of the club who is also the president of the Majestic IE Chapter in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the United States, Lydia Jones, began some motivation to encourage the team to do better.

During her recent visit to the team's training ground, Ms. Jones, also known as 'The General' donated 12 pairs of boots, and gave out unspecified amount of money for the remaining 12 others to get their pair.

Also in Liberia, former Liberia Football Association stakeholder, Tugbeh C. Tugbeh and other supporters of the club are expected to introduce program(s) to solicit support for the club.

With all this being done it is the hope of the club's supporters that they will bounce back against MC Breweries.

Currently IE are bottom of the table with zero point and nine goals against, while MC Breweries will be hoping to secure a win that will move them up to third place on the league table.

In other national league news, league champions BYC on Tuesday missed an opportunity to go level on points with leaders FC Fassel after a goalless draw against Watanga FC.

The draw puts BYC two points behind Fassel as both teams prepare to clash against each other on Friday, January 26, at the Blue Field.

A win for Fassel will extend their unbeaten run to six matches and will put them five points above BYC, while BYC will be hoping to bring the leader's unbeaten run to an end and move just a point ahead of them.

Also on Tuesday, another struggling side, LPRC Oilers, who got their single win against Mighty Barrolle, lost their second match in a row against the "Church Boys" of Jubilee by two goals to nil.

Jubilee are now third on the league table with ten points out of six matches - five points behind league leaders Fassel and three behind second place BYC.