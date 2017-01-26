Liberia: Nimba Sees Alarming Rise in Malaria Cases

Despite the use of mosquito nets in most homes in Nimba County, malaria cases are on the rise.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer yesterday, the Administrator of Power House Clinic in Ganta, Jerry Klee, said the clinic receives over 200 cases of malaria every month. About 47 percent are children under five, while the remaining are adults, including pregnant women, said Klee.

He recorded in December 2016, that the clinic treated about 226 patients with malaria - 98 of them were children under five, while 128 were older, including 18 pregnant women.

"All of the patients we spoke to said they use mosquito nets," he said.

He observed that mosquito nets are not solving the problem because they are only used during bed time, whereas most of the people spend part of the night hours socializing outside.

"Mosquito nets cannot cover the entire house nor can they be used in the living room where mosquitos are present, so it is difficult. But the only thing we are doing is to teach patients about cleanliness," he said.

Even though the clinic in question is a private one, it is centrally located in Ganta and is almost always very busy.

Klee said government mostly provides monthly malaria drugs including amodaquine and quinine, to combat malaria.

He did not reveal any deaths from malaria during the period under review, but explained that some of the conditions were severe, with some patients also suffering from low blood.

Efforts to get Nimba County Health Officer Dr. Collins Saa Bowah via mobile phone on the issue proved futile.

But in a recent health report on Nimba County, malaria was high among other sicknesses, followed by typhoid, STDs, and rabies.