26 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Destroys N9.31 Billion Fake Drugs in Rivers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sola Ogundipe

The Federal Government, yesterday, destroyed a consignment of fake, counterfeit and unwholesome drugs said to be the largest in the last 30 years in the country.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of N9.31 billion, were seized by officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who led a team of stakeholders including the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Mr. Chike Okafor, on the exercise at the NAFDAC destruction site in Port Harcourt, said the seized drugs were routine drugs in constant demand by Nigerians.

Adewole, who said the implication of the development was that a gap existed in the nation's drug supply system and was denying the people access to essential drugs, called on the health workers to work closely with all the stakeholders including the pharmaceutical industry, to fill the gap by ensuring that only quality drugs were manufactured locally.

He said: "If quality drugs are produced and sold at affordable prices, there will be no market for imported sub-standard drugs. The activities of importers and manufacturers of fake drugs amount to corruption and this administration will not relent in its fight against corruption until the battle is won and the culprits are prosecuted."

Speaking, Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Mr. Okafor, described as historic the size of the seizure, adding that the House of Representatives endorsed the destruction and would continue to support NAFDAC to rid Nigeria of fake medical products.

Nigeria

Bill Seeking Media Coverage of Court Proceedings Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking to ensure that court proceedings are subjected to open coverage and reportage by print and electronic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.