Nigeria: Govt Destroys N9.31 Billion Fake Drugs in Rivers

The Federal Government, yesterday, destroyed a consignment of fake, counterfeit and unwholesome drugs said to be the largest in the last 30 years in the country.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of N9.31 billion, were seized by officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who led a team of stakeholders including the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Mr. Chike Okafor, on the exercise at the NAFDAC destruction site in Port Harcourt, said the seized drugs were routine drugs in constant demand by Nigerians.

Adewole, who said the implication of the development was that a gap existed in the nation's drug supply system and was denying the people access to essential drugs, called on the health workers to work closely with all the stakeholders including the pharmaceutical industry, to fill the gap by ensuring that only quality drugs were manufactured locally.

He said: "If quality drugs are produced and sold at affordable prices, there will be no market for imported sub-standard drugs. The activities of importers and manufacturers of fake drugs amount to corruption and this administration will not relent in its fight against corruption until the battle is won and the culprits are prosecuted."

Speaking, Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Mr. Okafor, described as historic the size of the seizure, adding that the House of Representatives endorsed the destruction and would continue to support NAFDAC to rid Nigeria of fake medical products.