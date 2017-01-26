26 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 9 Arrested, As El-Zakzaky's Supporters Protest in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the protest march by scores of El-Zakzaky supporters demanding his release at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, yesterday, police arrested nine persons, suspected to be leaders of the protesters.

FCT police spokesman, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, who spoke to Vanguard on the development, noted that the nine suspects have been transferred to the Command's Criminal Investigations Department for organising violent and unlawful protests in the city.

Emphasising that no permit was given for the protest, Manzah said the leaders of the protest march will be charged to court for unlawful assembly.

Vanguard learned that the protesters disguised themselves as passengers in some commuter buses, pretending to be going to the Central District of the city. But that on getting to the Federal Secretariat junction at 9.30a.m., they disembarked and commenced the protest.

Policemen attached to the Federal Secretariat Police Division had to call for reinforcement from the Command Headquarters before the situation, which had turned violent, could be brought under control.

