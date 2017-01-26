Nigeria: President's Letter On SGF Not Final Verdict On Probe - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the Senate rejecting the recommendation of the Senate to remove and prosecute the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, is not an indication that the President has taken a final decision on the substantive allegations against the official, a senior presidency source told Vanguard, yesterday.

Presidency sources said last night that this does not mean President Buhari was done with the investigation of the said allegations or that he has condoned such alleged corrupt actions by the SGF.

According to presidency sources, "what this means is that the President wants to be able to handle the matter on his own terms, based purely on proper adherence to extant public rules and procedures relating to abuse of office by public officers.

"If he is going to discipline his appointee, he will rather do it properly, not railroaded. No one should be in doubt of the resolve of Mr. President to sustain his long-held reputation for integrity and his zero-level tolerance for corruption. But things must be done properly, and seen to be so. And that is what the President is keen on ensuring.

"Actually, the President had expected the Senate to conclude its report substantively and tender a full report, while he continues his investigation through a team he had set up to review the matter, with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. (The President referred to that review team in his letter).

The source said the President's letter to the Senate was very clear, even though media reports focussed only on few aspects of it.

For instance, in the second paragraph of the letter to the Senate President, President Buhari explained thus: "I set up a review team to consider the recommendations from the Senate committee. I have also conducted further investigations based on Lawal's response to the allegations and issues raised in the Senate's resolution and I have come to the conclusion that I believe will guide the Senate in the proper review of its interim report."

Presidency sources said last night that this was a forward-looking indication and that that the President expected a much broader and thorough job from the Senate, and won't be opposed to a broader job by the legislative chamber. Besides, the President is said to be determined that his administration will get to the root of the matter, considering the weight of the allegations."

In the letter to the Senate, the President noted that a final report "Ought to have been presented to the Senate in plenary for adoption as a binding and final report before submission to the presidency given the weight of allegations in the report."

Even in his conclusions in the letter, the President also noted that his refusal to consent to the recommendations of the Senate is "Barring other considerations that may arise as a result of subsequent investigations."

He also stated that his refusal is based on the "Current report as presented to the Presidency," which "in its own right does not meet the principles of fair hearing," nor could it form the basis for disciplining the SGF.

"No one, who knows the President very well, will think this case is over, wait and see, this case will conclude with fairness to all involved, including the Nigerian people," presidency sources affirmed last night.