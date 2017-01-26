Nigeria: Badminton Federation Raises Alarm Over Missing Mat

The board of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) will meet soon to discuss several issues affecting the game in Nigeria. Top on the agenda is the 'missing' mat which was allegedly carted away from the Abuja National Stadium.

According to one of the board members, Obinna Ufomadu, the mat has been traced to the President of the BFN, Justice Danlami Senchi, who he accused of supervising the removal of the mat from the hall.

While admitting that the President facilitated the procurement of four mats through the sponsorship he initiated and got from the government of Sokoto State, he, however, noted that it was wrong to take away the mat, which was acquired in the name of the BFN.

Ufomadu said that he was surprised at the president's action, adding that the board had decided to hold an emergency meeting where the issue and other matters would be discussed.