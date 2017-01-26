26 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Badminton Federation Raises Alarm Over Missing Mat

Tagged:

Related Topics

The board of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) will meet soon to discuss several issues affecting the game in Nigeria. Top on the agenda is the 'missing' mat which was allegedly carted away from the Abuja National Stadium.

According to one of the board members, Obinna Ufomadu, the mat has been traced to the President of the BFN, Justice Danlami Senchi, who he accused of supervising the removal of the mat from the hall.

While admitting that the President facilitated the procurement of four mats through the sponsorship he initiated and got from the government of Sokoto State, he, however, noted that it was wrong to take away the mat, which was acquired in the name of the BFN.

Ufomadu said that he was surprised at the president's action, adding that the board had decided to hold an emergency meeting where the issue and other matters would be discussed.

Nigeria

Bill Seeking Media Coverage of Court Proceedings Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking to ensure that court proceedings are subjected to open coverage and reportage by print and electronic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.