26 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bello Intervenes in Refuse Collection in Abuja Suburbs

By Aliyu Kwaifa

The FCT Administration has intervened in the evacuation of solid waste dumped on the median along the roads in Nyanya, Karu and Jikwoyi, suburbs of Abuja.

The intervention is sequel to the directive of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday on the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to immediately clear all refuse heaped on the median of the Nyanya-Karu-Jikwoyi road.

Speaking during the operation, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Omolola Olanipekun, reiterated that the board had to come in on the instructions of the minister to immediately clear all the refuse heaped on the middle of the road.

The director, however, advised the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to wake up to its responsibility by regularly clearing the garbage to avoid the kind of ugly situation in the future that may warrant another intervention.

"AMAC has not woken up to its responsibility of promptly evacuating several tons of refuse being generated in the suburbs on daily basis which has caught the attention of the FCT Administration," Mrs. Olanipekun said.

She emphasised that the intervention has become necessary to prevent any outbreak of avoidable epidemic.

"The instruction of the minister this morning is to make the entire place clean and decent and that we must achieve as soon as possible," she stressed.

The director also seized the opportunity to advise the residents of the areas to assist the authorities by not throwing their refuse anywhere but properly packaging them in waste bags for easy collection and disposal.

She said the waste bags will not only hasten the collection process but would also make the job neater for everybody.

