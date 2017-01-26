Nigeria: Court Admits Documents Against Dasuki, Others

An FCT High Court yesterday admitted in evidence documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and four others as trial commenced in alleged N13.5 billion money laundering charge.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) had through the first prosecution witness, Adariku Michael, tendered documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), United Bank of Africa (UBA), Eco Bank and First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) as exhibits.

Counsels to all the defendants objected to admissibility of the documents on the basis that their certifications did not go in line with provisions of the Evidence Act on admissibility of computer-generated documents.

Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf however, overruled the objections. The court admitted all the documents in evidence on the basis that documents from private institutions are not subjected to the provision of Section 104 of the Evidence Act.

The judge had also earlier told Dasuki to hold on in filing an application for the consolidation of charges preferred against him while giving go-ahead for the trial to commence.

The trial was adjourned to March 16 for continuation of hearing.