26 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ayine Assumes Duty As Auditor General

By Chris Agabi

The new Auditor- General for the Federation, Mr Anthony Mkpe Ayine has assumed office at the Audit House, Abuja.

Mr. Ayine reminded staff of the constitutional mandate of the office as the foremost institution to ensure transparency and accountability in public expenditure and support the anti corruption crusade.

A statement from Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Deputy Director Media and Public Relations on the OAuGF said Ayine also implored management and staff to allow their service reflect the key words of the national pledge which are faithfulness, loyalty and honesty in order to pass the proper message to the public.

The Auditor-General appealed for team work, discipline and a high sense of responsibility among management and staff. According to him audit is a profession of team work and it is only with team work that the office can impact on the nation.

He therefore called on staff to work with him to build a strong institution that will effectively ensure transparency and accountability in public institutions and tackle corruption.

