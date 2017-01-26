Somalia: Turkey Strongly Condemns Terror Attack in Mogadishu

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack in Somalia that killed at least 14 people on Jan. 25, according to an official statement released later in the day.

"We strongly believe that terrorist attacks, such as the one perpetrated today, cannot derail Somalia's progress in ensuring stability," the ministry said.

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it added.

At least 14 victims were killed and dozens wounded, including three journalists, when twin car bombs and gunmen targeted a popular hotel near the country's parliament building, police said.

Internal Security Minister Abdirasak Omar Mohamed told a news conference at the scene that at least 10 civilians and four al-Shabaab attackers were among the dead and 51 others were wounded when al-Shabaab militants targeted the Dayah Hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Reuters quoted government and medical officials as saying that 28 people were killed in the attack.

"Well-armed mujahedeen [militants] attacked the hotel and now they are fighting inside the hotel," said an announcer on Andalus radio, which is linked to the al-Shabaab jihadist group. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.