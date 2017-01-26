Nigeria: Documents Counter Commission's Claim On Reps Snub

Some correspondences between a House of Representatives committee and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, Internally Displaced Persons and Persons of Concern (NCFRMI), countered the commission's claim that it did not receive any notice for the lawmakers' oversight visit.

Daily Trust had last week reported that the commission's officials shunned members of a House committee led by Rep Mohammed Sani Zorro (APC, Jigawa), during an oversight visit.

However, the commission said in a statement by Ahmed Lawan Danbazau, on Sunday that "no official correspondence was received by the commission signifying the intention of the members of the committee to visit on oversight duties."

But Daily Trust has obtained the correspondences between the committee and the commission, which showed that the committee wrote several notifications for the visit.

The first letter was dated November 11, the second one was dated November 14, 2016, suggesting November 16 for the visit. Both letters were received and stamped by the commission on same dates.

The commission also responded to one of the letters on November 23, signed by Mr Imossan E. Imossan, saying the national commissioner would be engaged in the flag-off of distribution of items to IDPs in the Northeast. It said a "suitable date" would be communicated to the committee.