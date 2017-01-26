Cameroon: Junior Kabananga - the Revelation

DR Congo's Junior Kabananga Kalonji is a revelation in the ongoing AFCON 2017 in Gabon. Since the start of the competition all eyes are on the young and energetic striker whose dream is to take his team to the finals. Junior Kabananga is the tournament top scorer. He has scored three goals in three matches and his brilliant performance has helped the Democratic Republic of Congo to reach the Africa Cup of Nation's last eight as Group C winners with a victory that eliminated Togo. As the Leopard of DR Congo move to the second round of the competition the team will be relying on Junior Kabananga for his striking abilities.

Born in Kinshasa in on April14, 1989, Kabananga began his early career with FC MK Etanchéité. He made his senior debut for Belgian club Anderlecht in the 2010-11 season. In June 2015 he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Astana. He scored five goals in 13 games of the second stage of the championship of Kazakhstan and became the champion of the country with FC Astana. He has made great exploits in his club career. He made his international debut for DR Congo in 2014. In January 2015 he was named in the final squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. At the Africa Cup of Nations 2015 in Equatorial Guinea he played four matches for the national team of DR Congo, every time on replacement, and won a bronze medal with the team.