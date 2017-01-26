Cameroon: Students Keep Increasing in Numbers

Deputy Mayor Mossoko later confirmed that the Buea Town market where the Divisional Officer, Wokam Paul and Mayor Ekema Patrick threatened to seal shops that were locked, was about half opened by mid day yesterday. The Mayor has promised to visit other commercial centres like Mile 17 and the Clerks quarters today with the same action. Although still timid, a few more pupils and students were seen in some campuses of Buea city yesterday.In the campus of the Bilingual Grammar School Molyko, Buea Town and Bokwaongo, dozens of pupils and students were seen playing in the school yards, many of them in assorted clothes.

They were approached and they confirmed they were students. The schools were urged by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, the previous day, to entertain classes even if it is one student and so was the case yesterday 25 january 2017 in some of the schools where pupils and students turned out. The Governor has urged civil servants to take their children to school to show the good example. The Buea Council authorities have promised to make another round of Buea today to inspect the reopening of businesses especially at Mile 17 Bus Station where the Council has hired out stalls for businesses, many of them on Build Operate and Transfer basis (BOT). Many of these rooms had remained closed last Monday following the strike action. But the Council on Tuesday insisted that if they would not open, then, they may be forced out of the premises for those who wish to function to occupy them