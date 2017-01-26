26 January 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Stock Market Sees Four-Week Positive Trend

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) for the fourth week in January continues with a positive trend as trading activities registered in ten equities see four gainers.

Volume traded was 290,395 shares, valued at GH?354,510.30

In effect, the benchmark GSE-Composite Index edged by 0.2 per cent to close at 1,765.2 points, with a year-to-date return of 4.5 percent, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis on Wednesday depicted.

The GSE-Financial Stock Index also rose by 0.3 per cent to close at 1,650.2 points, representing a year-to-date return of 6.8 per cent.

According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Expert, Total Ghana continued its ascent from the previous session by adding 1.4 per cent to its value to close at GH?2.15 per share.

The GCB Bank also soared by 1.3 per cent to close at GH?3.85 per share whiles Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited edged by 0.7 per cent to close at GH?1.51 per share, whilst StanChart went up by 0.5 percent to close at GH?13.01 per share. The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GH?0.2840 with a year-to-date return of 3.31 per cent.

On the interbank market, the Ghana Cedi rose against all of its major trading currencies; it inched by 0.1 per cent against the USD at a mid-rate of GH? 4.2430; edged 0.3 per cent against the Euro at a mid-rate of GH?4.5649; rose 0.2 per cent against the Pound Sterling at a mid-rate of GH?5.2955.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

It currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and two corporate bonds. All types of securities can be listed.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, the spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

GNA

Ghana

