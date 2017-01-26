25 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruto Says Jubilee Seeking to Defeat Opposition By Four Million Votes

By Stanley Kimuge

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday said Jubilee was seeking to defeat the Opposition by four million votes in the August General Election.

Mr Ruto, who spoke in Nandi where he was mobilising residents to register to vote, said they want to surpass the 800,000-vote margin by which they beat Cord in the 2013 polls.

"They went to Supreme Court in the last election to challenge our victory but our weapon this time is to beat them by four million votes so they will not have a reason to go to the courts. That is why I am appealing to you to come out to register as voters in large numbers," said the DP.

He said the Opposition was ill-prepared for the August polls as they lacked a presidential candidate, party or manifesto.

Mr Ruto asked chiefs not to lock out eligible Kenyans from getting national ID cards.

He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Elijah Lagat (Chesumei), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Elisha Buinesei (Turbo) and Nandi Senator Stephen Sang.

Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat was heckled by residents as a supremacy battle over the gubernatorial seat played out. They refused to give him a chance to address them and, instead chanted slogans in praise of his rival.

