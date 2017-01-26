Kenya: More Than Half of Kenyans Describe Current Economic Condition As Very Bad - Survey

More than half of Kenyans describe the current economic condition as very bad, with seven out of 10 saying the Jubilee administration had failed to create jobs, a survey by the University of Nairobi has shown.

At least 76 per cent of Kenyans said that the government had performed poorly in keeping prices of various items stable.

The survey comes at a time when Kenyans have questioned the bullish economic growth projections amid massive job losses in various companies. At least 47 per cent of Kenyans, the study showed, have gone without "enough food" at least once during the past year.

But even with the grim view, half of Kenyans favoured government investments in new infrastructure, even if that led to a heavy debt burden on future generations.

Conversely, almost half - 48 per cent - of Kenyans say that the country is headed in the right direction, with half saying that the economy will get better in the next 12 months.

"Most Kenyans are not happy with the way the Jubilee government is managing the economy, creating jobs, and stabilising prices. But a majority say the economy is heading in the right direction." Dr Joshua Kivuva, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi said.

The study done between last year in September and October interviewed 1,599 Kenyans. It was carried out by the university's Institute of Development Studies and Afrobarometer, a research network that conducts research across Africa.

More than half of the youth aged between 18-35 said that the country was headed in the right direction generally, with those over 50 years least satisfied with the way the country was run at 40 per cent compared to those aged 36-50 who said it was headed in the right direction at 45 per cent.

Half of Kenyan women said that the country was headed in the right direction, with 45 per cent of their male counterparts sharing the same view. Meanwhile, four out of 10 Kenyans said they have "a lot of fear" of becoming victims of political violence or intimidation.