25 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Are Holding Talks With Striking Varsity Workers - Matiang'i

By Ouma Wanzala

The government is holding talks with university workers to end their strike, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said on Wednesday.

"We are talking with stakeholders in order to build consensus on how best to address the problem," Dr Matiang'i said during the first chancellors conference in Nairobi.

However, he declined to provide details on the progress of the talks, leaving the task to the "right people".

"We are working in an orderly manner and do not want to put the cart before the horse," the minister said.

And on the sidelines of the meeting taking place at Safari Park Hotel, Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Sarah Serem was to meet with university management and Ministry of Education officials over the strike.

The agenda of the meeting was, however, not revealed.

On Monday, negotiations between teaching staff and their employer aimed at ending strike that has paralysed learning in public universities collapsed for the second time when the government tabled a three per cent pay increase.

On Fridayw, university management will meet the non-teaching staff.

And on Wednesday, Inter Public Universities Council Consultative Forum chairman Isaac Mbeche expressed confidence that of a deal being reached between the workers and their employer.

"We plan to meet again for more talks though we have not agreed on a date," Prof Mbeche said.

Kenya Universities Staff Union Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya said the talks on Friday would only go on if the government tabled "a substantive pay offer".

"We want to resolve this issue as soon as possible," Dr Mukhwaya said.

