26 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali Golf Club Set for Nigeria Tour in May

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Kigali Golf Club will travel to Lagos, Nigeria's largest city in May for an inter-club match encounter with their counterparts of Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, according to the club captain Dr. Davis Kashaka Karegeya.

The development comes after the Lagos-based club visited the Nyarutarama-based club last weekend for the first leg, which the home team won in a match-play score of 8 points against 4 points for the visitors.

"Last weekend, we hosted 25 golfers from Ikoyi Golf Club 1938 for the first leg of the inter-club match play, these matches are purposely aimed at enhancing the existing good relationship between the two clubs," Kashaka told Times Sport.

He noted that the main objective for this competition between the two clubs is to make golf a tourism sport as well as creating a business partnership with business people in either country, through golf.

Every year, Kigali Golf Club plays a two-legged interclub match play (home and away) with their Uganda counterparts of Entebbe Golf Club, and the club is hoping to widen the spectrum by creating similar partnership with their Ikoyi counterparts.

Ikoyi Golf Club 1938 is the second Nigerian club to visit Kigali in a space of 16 months after IBB (Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida) International Golf and Country club of Abuja visited in September, 2015.

