Ghana: PPI for December 2016 Is 4.9 Per Cent -- GSS

The year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for December 2016 is 4.9 per cent.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), this rate represents a 7.0 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the 11.9 per cent recorded in November 2016.

A Deputy Government Statistician in charge of Operations, Mr Anthony Amuzu, who made these known at a news conference in Accra, yesterday, said the month-on-month change in the PPI between November and December 2016 was -0.6 per cent.

He said in December 2015, the PPI rate for all industry was 11.0 per cent which increased to 16.3 per cent in January 2016, decreasing to 14.5 per cent and continued its downward trend to record 11.2 per cent in April 2016.

Mr Amuzu said in June 2016, the rate dropped further to 7.6 per cent but increased to 10.4 per cent in July, 2016 and then to 11.1 per cent in August 2016, declining in September 2016 to record 9.7 per cent and increasing marginally to 9.8 per cent in October 2016.

He said in November 2016, the PPI rate increased further to 11.9 per cent, but declined to 4.9 per cent in December 2016.

During the month of December 2016, he said, ten out of the sixteen major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 5.5 per cent, with paper and paper products recording the highest inflation rate of 60.9 per cent while coke and refined petroleum products recorded the lowest PPI rate of -0.1 per cent.

Mr Amuzu said the PPI rate in the petroleum sub-sector was -21.8 per cent in December 2015, rising to record 3.3 per cent in January 2016, declining to 0.5 per cent in February 2016 and increasing to record 2.9 per cent in March 2016 as a result of the base drift effect.

He said the rate increased again to 6.5 per cent in April 2016, declining slightly to 6.1 per cent in May 2016, decreasing in June 2016 to record -4.7 per cent and then to -19.3 per cent in July 2016, increasing to -16.3 per cent in August 2016, and further to -14.8 per cent in September 2016, and to -7.4 per cent in October 2016 while increasing to -0.2 per cent in November 2016 and then to -0.1 per cent in December 2015.

Mr Amuzu said in the mining and quarrying sub-sector, the PPI rate decreased by 3.8 percentage points over the November 2016 rate of 19.4 per cent while manufacturing, which constitutes more than two-thirds of total industry, recorded an increase of 0.6 percentage points to record 5.5 per cent.

On utilities, he said the sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of -7.0 per cent in December 2016-- the lowest year-on-year inflation-- with a decrease of 45.3 percentage points over the November 2016 rate while the manufacturing and utilities sub-sectors recorded rate of 0.2 per cent, each, with the mining and quarrying sub-sector recording the lowest rate of -4.5 per cent on monthly changes.

PPI measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

According to GSS the figures for the month of December 2016 are provisional and are subject to revision when additional data become available.

Source: ISD (Nana Ama Bonnah)