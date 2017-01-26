South Africa: Bogus Home Affairs Office Owner Sentenced

press release

Limpopo — Hawks in Limpopo welcomes the sentencing of a Zimbabwean national, Duncan Danda (29) who was found guilty by the Musina Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 for operating a bogus Home Affairs office at Beitbridge port of entry, Musina.

Danda was arrested by the Hawks' Organised Crime Unit on 4 January 2017 after receiving a tip off about his illicit business. Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of Home Affairs immigration stamps, an undisclosed amount of US dollars in cash which was believed to have been paid to him by foreign nationals in return of his dubious services.

The 29-year-old was convicted and sentenced as follows:

Count 1-Contravention of Immigration Act he was sentenced to six years Imprisonment and suspended for five years.

Count 2- Contravention of Immigration Act he was fined ten thousand rand or one year imprisonment.

We believe that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to people like Danda who do not respect the laws of the country.