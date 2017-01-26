South Africa: Unbecoming Behaviour By Committee Members and EFF Objection

document

Parliament, Wednesday 25 January 2017 - The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Appointment of Board of Members of the National Youth Development Agency is disappointed by the actions of a Member of the Committee Mr Yusuf Cassim MP, for his unbecoming behaviour during a committee meeting held yesterday.

While the Committee acknowledge and respect Mr Cassim's democratic right to free speech, the Committee considers it disingenuous that he would berate the Committee on social media for decisions taken by a collective. It is also disingenuous to call a legitimate process that he himself participated in, a "sham." It must be noted that Mr Cassim continues to participate in this process which is a sign of the legitimacy of it.

It is the Committee's considered view that minutes are a reflection of decisions taken in a meeting. A disagreement that ensued during that meeting was over a technical amendment that was debated and agreed upon. Following deliberations Mr Cassim's inputs were captured as per the normal process of adopting minutes. Disagreement on the wording of the minutes does not then undermine the entire process.

The Committee further wishes to clarify that a correct decision was taken to close the meeting midway due to the fact that the Committee wanted to deliberate on the appropriate questions to be put to candidates during interviews. "For obvious reasons this process could not have been done in the open," said Mr Philemon Mapulane the co-Chairperson of the Committee.

Furthermore, during the meeting yesterday, the representative of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Committee highlighted his party's intention to lodge an objection with the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly. It is a right of a Member of Parliament to approach Parliament's Presiding Officers when they feel aggrieved. The Committee resolved that the matter will be handled by the Co-Chairpersons as and when the EFF does lodge an objection with the Office of the Speaker. Despite this, the Committee remains adamant that due process was followed in the execution of its mandate.

In discharging its duties the Committee ensured that its work was in line with the appointing act. Furthermore, care was taken to ensure that the process was in line with Section 9 (3) of the NYDA Act. To this end, a shortlist of candidates and their Curriculum Vitae was placed on the Parliamentary website on 07 December 2016 to enable public precipitation and transparency. It is therefore disingenuous to suggest that the names of shortlisted candidates were never published.

The Committee also wishes to place it on record that a nominated member of the EFF was invited to the meeting of 07 December 2016 for the shortlisting process. While the Committee accepts that represented parties have the right to change membership as they please, this must be done in accordance with the rules and procedures of Parliament. The Committee secretariat invited the nominated MP from the EFF to this meeting and there is evidence to this effect.

The meeting of 07 December 2016 was the correct platform which the EFF could have used to advance the arguments they are now putting forth on the calibre and form of shortlisted candidates. The Committee is of the view that the objection is merely a delaying tactic aimed at frustrating the process and thereby undermining the work of the Committee. The unintended effect is the extension of the time within which the NYDA functions without a board.

The Committee remains committed to finishing its work on time and remain convinced that correct procedures were followed since the inception of the Ad Hoc Committee and therefore is confident that any challenge to the process will be unsuccessful.