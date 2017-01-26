South Africa: Our Age of Populist Politics and Its Varied Meanings

analysis

Populism has gained ground through the very mechanism that liberal politics has established itself - this very machinery of democracy which we have erected as a totem of progress.

The word populism has gained a pejorative meaning in the political lexicon as we witness the surge of right-wing politics around the world. The victory of Donald Trump, as the vote on Brexit, has made for political spectacle and bewilderment as some are concerned about the unfolding of populist sentiment and their electoral victories.

Yet, they are a result of democrat outcomes. Democratic outcomes are never predictable, they can spring surprises - both progressive populism and chauvinistic forms of populism can be churned from the voters' brew.

Why the bewilderment? Right-wing populism interrupts the dominant vision and discourse for society for a more parochial and less utopian idea of society. It has preference for specific values rather than universal and giving priority to insiders rather than outsiders.

In some respects, just like progressive populism, right-wing populism's main aim is to galvanise its voiceless majority against the self-righteousness of a dominant elite.

Seemingly, it is a reaction to a long-standing form of statecraft where popular voting only leads to the rule of...