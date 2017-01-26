South Africa: Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi On Public Servants Who Hold Directorships in Companies

press release

Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi reminds public servants still holding directorships in companies

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi is reminding Public Servants who still hold directorships in companies that are conducting business with an organ of state that they should either resign from the employment of the Public Service or from those companies by 31 January 2017.

Minister Ramatlhodi stated unequivocally that government is sticking to this requirement for Public Servants to comply with the deadline.

Public Service Regulations of 2016, Chapter 2, stipulate clearly that Public Servants may not conduct business with any organ of state or be a director of a public or private company conducting business with an organ of state.

Minister Ramatlhodi says that Public Servants must be committed to the development and upliftment of all South Africans through the provision of efficient, effective and timely services that are free of any form of unethical behaviour.

Therefore, Public Servants may not engage in any transaction or action that is in conflict with or infringes on the execution of their official duties. The Public Service Code of Conduct is clear that public servants must execute their official duties in a professional and competent manner.

The Minister reiterates that the primary purpose of the Code of Conduct is a positive one, namely to promote exemplary conduct so as to build a professional Public Service as envisaged in the Constitution.

Further, Chapter 10 of the Constitution of South Africa demands that the Public Service, amongst others, maintains and promotes a high standard of professional ethics; promotes efficient, economic and effective use of resources; and is accountable for its actions. Regulation 11 (a) of the Public Service Regulations of 2016, reminds Public Servants to adhere to the Constitution and other laws of the Republic.

Minister Ramatlhodi warns Public Servants who fail to comply with the 31 January 2017 deadline that they will be in breach of the Public Service Act, 1994 (as amended), and the Public Service Regulations of 2016. The Minister calls upon Public Servants to remain loyal to their work so as to serve the South African public diligently and with utmost professionalism.

The Minister urges the Public Service employees that at all times, their conduct should be guided by the Batho Pele Value Statement: We Belong, We Care, We Serve.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration